BARR William James, OBE, FICE, (Bill) (Ayr)
Bill, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlean, loving father to David, Jane, Gordon and adored grandfather of Alice. Former Managing Director of Barr Construction and Former Chairman of Ayr United Football Club. Funeral service to be held at Kirkmichael Parish Church, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11.30 am and thereafter to Kirkmichael Cemetery, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 13, 2019