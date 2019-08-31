|
|
|
GRAHAM William (Newmains Farm, Reston)
Peacefully, in the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Billy, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Ada and dear dad of Robert and David, father-in-law of Elaine and Sonia, adored papa of Alistair, Heather, Hannah, Danny, Ross, Chloe, Stacey, Liam and Kyle. Family burial, but a service to celebrate Billy's life will take place in Reston Church, on Tuesday, September 10, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, but donations may be made if desired, after the service to Motor Neurone Disease, Margaret Kerr Unit and Reston Church. Bright colours would be much appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 31, 2019