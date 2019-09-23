Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00
Jordonhill Parish Church
28 Woodend Drive
Glasgow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William GEMMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fenwick (Bill) GEMMILL

Notice Condolences

William Fenwick (Bill) GEMMILL Notice
GEMMILL William Fenwick (Bill) (Jordanhill, Glasgow)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Sandy and Susan and former partner at Grant Thornton. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at 11 am, in Jordonhill Parish Church, 28 Woodend Drive, Glasgow G13 1QT, on Thursday, September 26, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.