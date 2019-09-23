|
|
|
GEMMILL William Fenwick (Bill) (Jordanhill, Glasgow)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Sandy and Susan and former partner at Grant Thornton. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at 11 am, in Jordonhill Parish Church, 28 Woodend Drive, Glasgow G13 1QT, on Thursday, September 26, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 23, 2019