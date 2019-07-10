Home

William Denys Cathcart CBE WS ANDREWS

William Denys Cathcart CBE WS ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS William Denys Cathcart, CBE, WS (Auchairne Ballantrae)
At home on July 1, 2019, Denys Andrews, Past President of the Law Society of Scotland and Member of the Lands Tribunal for Scotland, former Partner of Shepherd & Wedderburn LLP, husband and life long friend of May Andrews (nee O'Beirne), proud father of Caroline, Patrick, Martin and Alison and grandfather of Christopher, Katie, Thomas, Martha, Joshua,Nicholas, Victoria, Jonathan, Robert, Matthew, Sarah, Lucy and Rosie. By his own wish he has already been privately cremated.
Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2019
