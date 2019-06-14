Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William CROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William CROW

Notice Condolences

William CROW Notice
CROW William (Peebles)
Peacefully at home, on June 12, 2019, William James Crow (Bill), Kingsway, Peebles, beloved husband of the late Wilma, a much loved dad to Peter and Eddie, loved and respected father-in-law to Liz and cherished grandad to Jen. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, at 9.30 am. All friends are respectfully invited, no flowers please but donations if desired to Hay Lodge Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.