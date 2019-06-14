|
|
|
CROW William (Peebles)
Peacefully at home, on June 12, 2019, William James Crow (Bill), Kingsway, Peebles, beloved husband of the late Wilma, a much loved dad to Peter and Eddie, loved and respected father-in-law to Liz and cherished grandad to Jen. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, at 9.30 am. All friends are respectfully invited, no flowers please but donations if desired to Hay Lodge Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
Read More