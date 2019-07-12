Home

George Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Arbroath)
Hawthorn Bank, 44 Millgate Loan
Arbroath, Angus DD11 1PQ
(012) 414-3142 2
William (Bill) CARNEGIE

William (Bill) CARNEGIE Notice
CARNEGIE William (Bill) Peacefully, on July 5, 2019, at Antiquary House, Arbroath, in the care of his family, William (Bill), loving husband of Iona. Beloved father of Graeme and Mark, a devoted grandad, great-grandad and a friend to many, who will be sorely missed. A celebration of Bills life will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10.30 am, at George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath and thereafter to the Eastern Cemetery, to which all friends and relatives are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on July 12, 2019
