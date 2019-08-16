|
|
|
LIVINGSTONE William Beveridge (Dunfermline)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, aged 83. Beloved husband of Jean, devoted dad to Laura and Iain and brother to Mary. Bill was a loving and much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, a wonderful man who will be deeply missed by his family, friends and former pupils at Inverkeithing High School. Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, August 23, at 11.30 am, family flowers only please. All relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019