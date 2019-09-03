Home

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30
Whitekirk Parish Church
William Balfour (Bill) ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON William Balfour (Bill) (North Berwick)
Peacefully at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, after a short illness, Bill, beloved husband of the late Eleanor, dear father of Jane and Ellice, father-in-law of Gordon, grandfather of Hilary, Lesley, Fraser, Calum and great-grandfather of Glen, Innes and Bonnie. Funeral service at Whitekirk Parish Church, at 11.30 am, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, to which all friends are invited, followed by interment in Whitekirk Churchyard. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2019
