Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:00
Newlands Parish Church
Romano Bridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William ADAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William ADAMSON

Notice Condolences

William ADAMSON Notice
ADAMSON William (Blythbridge)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, Melrose, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, William John Adamson, dearly loved husband of Margaret Nelson, much loved dad of Andrew, father-in-law to Jayne, devoted grandad to Hazel and Jon. A private cremation will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving in Newlands Parish Church, Romano Bridge, EH46 7BZ, on Thursday, September 5, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited. There will be a retiring collection in lieu of flowers in aid of The Borders Macmillan Centre and the Margaret Kerr Unit, BGH.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.