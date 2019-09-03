|
ADAMSON William (Blythbridge)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, Melrose, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, William John Adamson, dearly loved husband of Margaret Nelson, much loved dad of Andrew, father-in-law to Jayne, devoted grandad to Hazel and Jon. A private cremation will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving in Newlands Parish Church, Romano Bridge, EH46 7BZ, on Thursday, September 5, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited. There will be a retiring collection in lieu of flowers in aid of The Borders Macmillan Centre and the Margaret Kerr Unit, BGH.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2019