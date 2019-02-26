Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:30
The Jubilee Hall
Deskford
By Cullen
View Map
MOSS Wendy (Deskford / Buckie)
Peacefully, at Seafield Hospital, Buckie, on Monday, February 18, 2019, Wendy Jean Moss, aged 86 years. Much loved mum of Susan and the late John and loving granny to Iain. Founder of SCID, Scotland's Campaign against Irresponsible Drivers. Funeral service at The Jubilee Hall, Deskford, By Cullen, AB56 5YB, on Friday, March 1, at 1.30 pm, thereafter to Kirktown Cemetery, Deskford. All friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 26, 2019
