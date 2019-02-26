|
MOSS Wendy (Deskford / Buckie)
Peacefully, at Seafield Hospital, Buckie, on Monday, February 18, 2019, Wendy Jean Moss, aged 86 years. Much loved mum of Susan and the late John and loving granny to Iain. Founder of SCID, Scotland's Campaign against Irresponsible Drivers. Funeral service at The Jubilee Hall, Deskford, By Cullen, AB56 5YB, on Friday, March 1, at 1.30 pm, thereafter to Kirktown Cemetery, Deskford. All friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 26, 2019
