MITCHELL Wendy (Morayshire / Fife)
We announce with profound sadness that Wendy May Mitchell (nee Shand) formerly of Dallas, Morayshire then Hallcroft, Saline and finally Newbigging, Burntisland, passed away suddenly and very unexpectedly, but peacefully with all her family by her side at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A beautiful, loving wife to Craig and devoted and remarkable mother to Lucy, Alec, Iain, Jack, Lily and Hugh.
A cherished daughter of Val and Davie and loving sister to Amy and David.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service at Saline Parish Church, on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 12 noon, thereafter a short interment service at Saline Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and afterwards at The Garvock Hotel, Dunfermline for a celebration of her life until late. Dress code bright colours to celebrate how Wendy lived her life. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be given at the church in aid of our chosen charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 26, 2019