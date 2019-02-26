Home

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
FEACHEN Violet Rose (nee Dunlop) (Edinburgh / Coldstream )
Suddenly, but very peacefully our lovely Mum Vi passed away at the Western General Hospital on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Bill Feachen, loving mum to Christine, Ruth, David and the late Billy Feachen, doting granny Vi to Rebecca, James, Hamish, Sophie, Shonagh, Harry, Saskia and Joshua. Former Worthy Matron at the Hermiston Chapter of the Eastern Star and a good and loyal friend to many. Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, February 28, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends and family are invited. Donations to St Bernard's club, life Care Centre, Stockbridge House, Edinburgh, where Mum spent many a happy day.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 26, 2019
