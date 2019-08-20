Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veda TAIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veda TAIT

Notice Condolences

Veda TAIT Notice
TAIT Veda Very peacefully, with family at her side, at the Glade Care Home, Brechin, on Friday, August 16, 2019, Veda, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Fiona and nanny to Holly, loving mother-in-law, aunt and great- aunt. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Gardner Memorial Church, Southesk Street, Brechin on Tuesday, August 27, at 1.45 pm, and thereafter to Brechin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to Friends of Stracathro Hospital, may be made at the church.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.