TAIT Veda Very peacefully, with family at her side, at the Glade Care Home, Brechin, on Friday, August 16, 2019, Veda, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Fiona and nanny to Holly, loving mother-in-law, aunt and great- aunt. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Gardner Memorial Church, Southesk Street, Brechin on Tuesday, August 27, at 1.45 pm, and thereafter to Brechin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to Friends of Stracathro Hospital, may be made at the church.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 20, 2019