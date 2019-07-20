|
PATE Valerie Ruth (nee Kneale) (formerly Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, aged 58 years. Much loved mother of John and Jennifer, daughter of Tony and the late Barbara and sister of Angus, Janet and Sarah. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, Saturday, July 27, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only. Donations to Beatson Cancer Charity, if desired. Please wear colour, not black, at Valerie's request.
Published in The Scotsman on July 20, 2019