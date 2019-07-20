Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie PATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Ruth (Kneale) PATE

Notice Condolences

Valerie Ruth (Kneale) PATE Notice
PATE Valerie Ruth (nee Kneale) (formerly Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, aged 58 years. Much loved mother of John and Jennifer, daughter of Tony and the late Barbara and sister of Angus, Janet and Sarah. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, Saturday, July 27, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only. Donations to Beatson Cancer Charity, if desired. Please wear colour, not black, at Valerie's request.
Published in The Scotsman on July 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.