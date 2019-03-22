|
|
|
BEATTIE Val Peacefully at home, with his daughters, on Friday, March 15, 2019, Val, aged 89, loving husband of the late Sheila, adored father of Linda and Valerie, father-in-law to Dave, devoted grend of David, Marc and Callum, grandfather-in-law of Leona, big hearted great-grandad of Archie and Ruaridh. Funeral service to be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Friday, March 22,
at 1.30 pm, thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 2.30 pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, may be made on the day to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Mum and dad together again.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 22, 2019
