Trevor Bernard MANN

Trevor Bernard MANN Notice
MANN Trevor Bernard (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 14, 2019, aged 91, Trevor, dearly loved husband of Sheila (née Logan), loving father of Fiona and Lesley, proud grandpa of Emma, Katie and Robert and elder brother of Keith (NZ). Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, October 31, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only. Retiring collection in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 23, 2019
