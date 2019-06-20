Home

Tom (Thomas) STILL

STILL Tom (Thomas) Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on June 13, 2019, Tom (Thomas), of The Glens, Edzell, passed away, aged 80. He is survived by his wife Isobel and his much loved daughters Sonia and Janine. A devoted grandpa to Kayla and Alyssa and a dear uncle and brother. A celebration of his life will be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday, June 24, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to Macmillan Centre, Stracathro Hospital at the crematorium. Please dress as you feel comfortable.
Published in The Scotsman on June 20, 2019
