HILL Tom (Bathgate)
Peacefully, at Peacock Nursing Home, Livingston on October 29, 2019, Tom, much loved husband to Christine, loving dad to Jenny and Mandy, a devoted grandad to Kirsty and Ewan, a loving father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Will be sadly missed.
Service at St John's Church, Bathgate on Wednesday, November 6, at 11 am, thereafter to West Lothian Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of The Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 2, 2019
