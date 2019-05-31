Resources More Obituaries for Tom CARGILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tom CARGILL

Notice CARGILL Tom Doreen, Craig, Stuart, Grant and families of the late Tom Cargill would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives and friends following their recent sad bereavement. We are extremely grateful for the many cards and flowers received as well as the large attendance at the funeral. Thanks also to staff at Ward 32, Ninewells Hospital, who kept Toms spirits up over the past months, to the Maggie centre and Macmillan Nurses for their care and concern to Tom, to the minister Rev I. Gray for his uplifting services and to David Mackay's for their service. The retiring collection of £1260 has been given to Ninewells Oncology Research and SANDS Lothian. Published in The Scotsman on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices