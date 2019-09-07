Home

HAMILTON Thomas Shearer (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, after a brave fight with dementia, Thomas (Tom), loving husband to Linda, father to Lewis and Laura, papa to Nina and Beth and brother to Jean. Funeral service will be held be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Thursday, September 12, at 11 am. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 7, 2019
