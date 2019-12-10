|
WOOD Thomas Oliver Laidlaw (Cockburnspath / Linlithgow)
Peacefully, but suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Thomas, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia, loving and proud father of Richard and Suzanne, dear father-in-law of Bill and Frances and devoted and much loved papa of Ruaridh, Maeve, Kirsty, Laura and Amy. Funeral service at St Ninian's Craigmailen Parish Church, Falkirk Road, Linlithgow, EH49 7BQ, on Monday, December 16, at 11.30 am and thereafter at Kingscavil Cemetery, Edinburgh Road, Linlithgow, arriving at approximately 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 10, 2019