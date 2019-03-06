|
|
|
LEASK Thomas (Tom) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home with family, after a long fight against the cruellest of illnesses, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, Tom, much loved and loving husband of Elizabeth (Curtis), deeply adored and loved dad of Julie and Samantha and of Pamela and the late Michael, a fun and caring papa to his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and loved father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law and a kind and generous friend to many. A celebration of Tom's life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Bright colours to be worn at the family's request. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, in Tom's memory, to Dementia Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2019
