BROWN Thomas Graham (Kinghorn, Fife)
On Friday, December 13, 2019, at Methven House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, after a long illness bravely borne, Tom, aged 86 years, (Pioneer of Medical Ultra Sound). A much loved and respected father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12.45 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations in lieu, may be given in aid of Maggie's Centre, Kirkcaldy, on leaving the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 18, 2019