Thomas Gordon Q.C. COUTTS

COUTTS Thomas Gordon, Q.C. (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at St Columba's Hospice on Friday, August 16, 2019. Thomas Gordon Coutts, Q.C., much loved husband of Winifred, father of (the late) Julian and of Charlotte and grandfather of Zoe, Imogen, Jamie and Sarah. A cremation service will be held in Lorimer Chapel, Warriston Crematorium at 10 am on Thursday, August 29, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only but donations, if wished, to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 22, 2019
