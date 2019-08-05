Home

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
LAING Thomas George (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Eildon House, Edinburgh, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, Tom, aged 82, former Assistant Head of Forres Academy, beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved dad to Richie and Alison and grandpa of six grandchildren. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, August 12, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only but a voluntary donation will be taken at the end of the service for Scottish Mountain Rescue. Enquiries to William Purves 0131 552 5007.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 5, 2019
