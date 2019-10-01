Home

Theresa (Butler) MOONEY

MOONEY Theresa (nee Butler) (Morningside)
At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on September 25, 2019, Theresa, beloved wife of the late Eugene. Much loved mother of Paul, Ann and Chris. Adored granny of Owen, Aidan, Conal and Billy, father-in-law of Susan and John. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 7, in St Peter's RC Church, Falcon Avenue at 11.30 am, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery arriving at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only. Theresa will be received into church on Sunday, October 6, at
4 pm. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 1, 2019
