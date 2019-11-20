Home

Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:45
Peebles Cemetery, Neidpath Road Gate
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00
Peebles Old Parish Church
FINLAYSON Theresa (Peebles)
Peacefully, at Hay Lodge Hospital, Peebles, on November 17, 2019, Theresa Finlayson, dearly loved wife of Ian, dear mother of Anna and Alexander and mother-in-law of David. Service in Peebles Old Parish Church, on Monday, November 25, at 11 am, to which all friends are invited, thereafter an interment in Peebles Cemetery, Neidpath Road Gate, at 11.45 am. Family flowers only please, but donations and retiring collection if desired at church for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2019
