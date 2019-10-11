Home

BIRSE Thelma Suddenly but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, aged 86. Thelma (nee Beattie), loving wife of the late William James Birse, cherished mother of Billy and Brian, loving mother-in-law of Suzanne and Ruth and a loving granny, great-granny, sister-in-law, auntie, neighbour and friend to many. Sadly missed. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at David Mackay Service Room, Gowan Street, Arbroath, on Tuesday, October 15, at 12.30 pm, and thereafter to the Eastern Cemetery, Arbroath. Any donations to Arbroath Lifeboat will be gratefully received.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 11, 2019
