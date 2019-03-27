|
MARTIN Susan Elspeth (Dunblane)
Peacefully, at home in Dunblane, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, Susan Elspeth Martin, (nee French), aged 53 years. Dearly loved wife of David, much loved mum to Scott, Ross and Sarah, loving daughter of William (Allan) and Joyce French, sister of Alison. A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at Dunblane Cathedral on Tuesday, April 2, at 1 pm, followed by interment at Dunblane Cemetery at
2 pm approximately, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Bright colours to be worn and family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
