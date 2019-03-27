Home

Stuart GASH

GASH Stuart (born in Carlisle on
July 25, 1951)
Our Stuart - Big, brash, thoughtful, successful, brave, charismatic. A larger than life personality who touched the hearts and lives of many. A fantastic husband, father, grandad and good friend who will never be forgotten. Children to be proud of and gorgeous grandchildren Samuel, Esme, Ana, Charlotte, Freddie and Alfie are your legacy.
Great memories...sad memories...our memories...we all love and miss you so much.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
