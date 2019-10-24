|
BARBER Stuart C.L. (Newstead, Melrose / formerly Heckmondwike, Yorkshire)
Peacefully, in Melrose on Saturday, October 19, 2019, Stuart, aged 90 years, much loved husband of the late Quita (nee Shivas), loving father of Judith and father-in-law of Alan. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Melrose on Monday, November 4, at
1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. Interment thereafter in Heckmondwike Cemetery on Thursday, November 7.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 24, 2019