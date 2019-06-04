|
|
|
MITCHELL Stephen Ronald (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on May 28, 2019, Stephen, beloved husband of Val, much loved father of James, Murray and Gina. Dear grandfather of Kara, Oliver, Dylan and Isla and brother of David and John. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, June 12, at 12 noon, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Maggie's Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on June 4, 2019
