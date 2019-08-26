Home

Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
19:00
St John the Baptist R.C. Church
Corstorphine
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00
St John the Baptist R.C. Church
Corstorphine
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:00
Mount Vernon Cemetery
The Very Reverend Stephen Canon Judge (Edinburgh)
Peacefully in the tender care of St Annes Care Home, Father Stephen, much loved brother to Veronica, Leonard and the late Sheila, brother-in-law to Angela, much loved uncle to Alison, Fiona, Simon, Iain, Dave and Steve. The funeral will be held in St John the Baptist R.C. Church, Corstorphine, on September 3, at 12 noon. Concelebrated Mass (Purple Vestments), thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery for 2 pm. Father Stephen will be received into church, on Monday, September 2, at 7 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mary's Meals.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 26, 2019
