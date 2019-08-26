|
|
|
The Very Reverend Stephen Canon Judge (Edinburgh)
Peacefully in the tender care of St Annes Care Home, Father Stephen, much loved brother to Veronica, Leonard and the late Sheila, brother-in-law to Angela, much loved uncle to Alison, Fiona, Simon, Iain, Dave and Steve. The funeral will be held in St John the Baptist R.C. Church, Corstorphine, on September 3, at 12 noon. Concelebrated Mass (Purple Vestments), thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery for 2 pm. Father Stephen will be received into church, on Monday, September 2, at 7 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mary's Meals.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 26, 2019