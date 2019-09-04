Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:30
Portobello Cemetery
Milton Road East
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00
St John the Evangelist's Church, Brighton Place
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefanija JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefanija (Stephanie) JOHNSTON

Notice Condolences

Stefanija (Stephanie) JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Stefanija (Stephanie) (Portobello)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Stefanija, aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Harry and a dear mother of Canon Michael. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist's Church, Brighton Place, on Tuesday, September 10, at 11 am, followed by interment at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East, at 12.30 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Stefanija will be received into church on Monday, September 9, at 4 pm. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.