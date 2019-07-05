Home

John Fraser & Son (Inverness)
17-29 Chapel Street
Inverness, Inverness-shire IV1 1NA
01463 233366
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
13:00
Ness Bank Church
Inverness
SCOULAR Rev. Stanley (Inverness)
Peacefully, on June 28, 2019, in the loving care of Raigmore Hospital, Inverness and with his family, Rev Stanley, aged 86 years. Much loved and loving husband of Margaret, very proud and loved father of Mark, Janet and Kirstine, proud and loved grandfather and father-in-law. All welcome to join us at Ness Bank Church, Inverness, at 1 pm, on Thursday, July 11. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to the Funeral Directors; John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, tel 01463 233366.
Published in The Scotsman on July 5, 2019
