ZAWERBNY Stanley Mark Young Stanislaw Marek Zawerbny) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Blenham House Nursing Home, on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 100. Much loved father of Patricia and grandpa to Matthew and Joseph. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 6, at
12 noon, at St Joseph's Church, Broomhouse, followed by burial at Corstorphine Hill Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations to Polish Ex-Servicemen's Club refurbishment project at 11 Drummond Place.
Published in The Scotsman on May 29, 2019
