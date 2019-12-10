|
|
|
SHIELDS Siobhan Emma (Edinburgh)
Writer, poet and filmmaker, passed away, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh, on Friday, November 29, 2019, Siobhan, aged 39 years. Dearly loved by her partner Graham, parents Patsy and Tom, sister Naomi, brother Euan and niece Isla. A humanist service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, December 16, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited, dressed in bright colours. There will be a private burial at Binning Memorial Wood. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Maggie's Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 10, 2019