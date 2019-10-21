|
|
|
DUSTAN Silvia Eleanor (nee Singh) (formerly Pirie) (Stockbridge)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Silvia, dearly loved wife of the late John, mother of Ian and Marian, loving grandmother to Max, Martha, Michelle and Sophie. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, October 25, at 11 am, to which all friends and family are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 21, 2019