McEWAN
Sheila (Edinburgh)
Vincent and the family are very grateful for all the cards and messages of love and condolence on our loss. We were heartened by those attending the Mass at St Columba's and the service at Mortonhall. The joyful exchange of memories afterwards at Prestonfield Golf Club underlined how special a person Sheila was and how her influence for the good remains with us. Our special thanks are due to Father Kevin for his support and for the reverence of the Mass and the service at Mortonhall. We are also indebted to Marin's for their professionalism.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 1, 2019