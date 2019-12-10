Home

Sheila Margaret SMITH

Sheila Margaret SMITH Notice
SMITH Sheila Margaret (Colinton)
Peacefully, on November 27, 2019, Sheila, dearly loved wife and widow of the late Alan, wonderful mother of Ronnie and Neil, much loved mother-in-law and granny of the family. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place at, Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Flowers if desired, may be sent to, Porteous Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Edinburgh, EH14 5DA, or donations can be made to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association at the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 10, 2019
