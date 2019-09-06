|
|
|
MacNIVEN
Sheila At Seaton Grove, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a short illness fought with great dignity and courage, Sheila Ritchie, aged 85, loving mum of Neil, Jacqueline, Malcolm and Stephen, much loved wife, partner, mother-in-law, an adored and treasured gran, great-gran, a much loved sister, auntie and a great friend to many. Funeral service in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Friday, September 13, at 1.30 pm. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 2.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019