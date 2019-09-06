Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:30
George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest
Millgate Loan, Arbroath
Committal
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
Sheila MacNIVEN Notice
MacNIVEN
Sheila At Seaton Grove, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a short illness fought with great dignity and courage, Sheila Ritchie, aged 85, loving mum of Neil, Jacqueline, Malcolm and Stephen, much loved wife, partner, mother-in-law, an adored and treasured gran, great-gran, a much loved sister, auntie and a great friend to many. Funeral service in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Friday, September 13, at 1.30 pm. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 2.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019
