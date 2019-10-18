|
Sheila Brigid Myles McEwan (nee Connolly), slipped peacefully away, on October 9, 2019, in the presence of her husband and in the superb care of Marian House. Her love, goodness and service showed in so many ways, to family and friends, the church, the schools in PTA and invigilation, students sustained by the catering of The Picnic Basket, the older generation through the Abbeyfield Society and even our diplomacy in Washington. Cherished and inspiring wife of Vincent, loving and beloved mother of Tom, Mike, Gordon, Alan and Lucie, supportive mother-in-law to Sandra, Irene, Wendy and Jackie. A happy grandma or Lalla to the next generation. Requiem Mass, at 10 am, on October 24, at St Columba's Church, Upper Gray Street, then to Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 12 noon and to Prestonfield Golf Club to remember among friends.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 18, 2019