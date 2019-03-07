Home

PHILP Sheila Agnes,
RGN, SCM (Glasgow)
Peacefully, at home, on March 2, 2019, surrounded by her four daughters. Sheila, beloved wife of the late George, a much-loved mum of Alison, Marion, Helen and Jean, a loving granny to Val, Linda, Ally, Jamie and Carl and a dear eldest sister. Funeral service to be held at Linn Crematorium, Lainshaw Drive, G45 9SP, on Tuesday, March 12, commencing at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 7, 2019
