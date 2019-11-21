Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00
Prestonkirk Church,
Linton
East Linton
Sheena McDOUGALL Notice
McDOUGALL
Sheena Marion (East Linton)
Peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, Sheena, beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum, mother-in-law, granny, sister, aunt and a very good friend of many. A funeral service, to which all family and friends, are invited will be held at Prestonkirk Church, East Linton, on Monday, December 2, at 12 noon, followed by interment in churchyard. Donations if desired in aid of the Macmillan Nurses may be given on retiral.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 21, 2019
