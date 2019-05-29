|
McAUSLAN
Sharon Elizabeth Couper
MA ( Hons.), Dip Ed, LLB, QSO ( NZ ) (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh on Friday, May 24,2019, Sharon, dearly beloved wife of Alec, dear mother of Duncan and loving Grammy to Emma, Lily and Alice. Cremation private followed by a memorial service in St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church, Dalkeith on Monday, June 10, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh and Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on May 29, 2019
