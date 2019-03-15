Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30
George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest
Millgate Loan Arbroath
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30
Parkgrove Crematorium Friockheim
BROWN Sarah Suddenly, but peacefully at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sarah, beloved wife of Graham.
A loving and devoted mum to Malcolm, Steven, Alison and Graham. Granny (Broon), great-granny, sister, auntie and mother-in-law and a very good friend to many. Funeral service, in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath, on Tuesday, March 19, at 11.30 am. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium Friockheim arriving 12.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, for Ward 2 Comfort Fund, Ninewells Hospital, will be received at the chapel and crematorium doors.
