STEWART Sandy (Linlithgow)
Barbara and the family wish to thank the extended family, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and many kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Your attendance at the service brought great comfort to us all. Special thanks are due to all the staff at Holmesview Care Home in Broxburn for their exceptional care of Sandy, to the Rev. Thom Riddell for his comforting services, and also to Robert Bennie & Sons for professional arrangements.
Published in The Scotsman on May 31, 2019
