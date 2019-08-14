|
HOWAT Sandy (Fife)
The family of the late Sandy Howat wish to thank, most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. We are very grateful for the many flowers, cards, letters and telephone calls received and touched by your kindness in these days. Special thanks to Rev Jim Campbell for all his support and his most comforting service and to all who paid their last respects at Ceres Church and kindly donated a generous sum to Haematology Ninewells & ALEX TLC (the Leukodystrophy charity).
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2019