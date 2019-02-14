Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
Blairgowrie Parish Church
James Street
Blairgowrie
Ruth (Mathieson) TURNER

TURNER Ruth
(nee Mathieson) (Blairgowrie)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, Ruth, aged 82 years, dearly beloved wife of Willie, much loved mother to Carole and Janey, mother-in-law to Steve, loving granny to David and sister to Drew, Rosemary and Robert. Funeral on Wednesday, February 20, at Blairgowrie Parish Church, James Street, Blairgowrie, at 11 am, committal thereafter in Blairgowrie Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but if desired, there will be a retiring collection taken at the church for the British Heart Foundation should you wish to contribute
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
