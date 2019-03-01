Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00
church of St Mary
Wirksworth, Derbyshire
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Parish Rooms
Burial
Following Services
Steeple Arch Cemetery
Ruth Tullis (Cochran) RENNIE

Notice Condolences

Ruth Tullis (Cochran) RENNIE Notice
RENNIE Ruth Tullis
(nee Cochran) (Matlock)
Died peacefully, aged 106, at Presentation Sisters Care Centre in Matlock, Derbyshire, on February 22, 2019. She lived her long and adventurous life with faith, courage and kindness. She will be lovingly remembered by her family three sons and a daughter (one son pre-deceased her in 1973), twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and friends over the world. The funeral will be held at the church of St Mary in Wirksworth, Derbyshire, on Tuesday, March 12, at 12 noon, followed by a burial at Steeple Arch Cemetery and a celebration of her life at the St Mary's Parish Rooms from 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please and any donations will be given to the Presentation Sisters and St Mary's Parish Church. Further enquiries to R & K Jepson, 01629 822113.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
